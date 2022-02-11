 SMIC defies trade restrictions - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 PREVIEW
MWC22 Show Daily
MWC21 LA
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SMIC defies trade restrictions

11 FEB 2022

China-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) more than doubled its profit in Q4 2021 despite trade sanctions reducing shipments to North America.

In an earnings release, the chipmaker predicted above-average annual revenue growth and capex of $5 billion compared with $4.5 billion in 2021, as it expands facilities and deploys three new projects to boost production capacity.

Revenue in the current quarter is expected to be between 15 per cent and 17 per cent higher than Q1 2021.

SMIC stated 2021 was “an exceptional year”, with a global chip shortage and strong demand for local manufacturing bringing new opportunities, though it noted obstacles arising from US trade restrictions.

Net profit in Q4 grew 107.7 per cent to $533.8 million and revenue 61.1 per cent to $1.6 billion.

Mainland China and Hong Kong accounted for 68.3 per cent of total revenue, up from 56.1 per in in Q4 2020. North America’s share dropped from 27.7 per cent to 19.6 per cent.

Smartphone chips made up 31.2 per cent of revenue compared with 36.7 per cent.

Capex nearly doubled to $2.1 billion and R&D expenses fell 11.5 per cent to $172.1 million.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

AIS makes gains on 5G

Grameenphone gains on capex splurge

Samsung bullish on 2022 smartphone demand
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association