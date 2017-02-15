English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

SmarTone rolls out robots at retail shops

15 FEB 2017

Hong Kong mobile operator SmarTone introduced robots at three of its retail stores to make the customer experience more interactive and engaging.

The operator debuted smart robot NAO on Valentine’s day, with the robot singing, dancing and playing games with customers. SoftBank’s robot Pepper also joined the event, which featured local web-celebrity Lilian Kan.

Equipped with intelligence and real-time interaction capabilities, NAO can perform detailed actions and speak multiple languages to interact with customers. It can also introduce the latest service plan offers and recommend smartphone accessories, SmarTone said.

“SmarTone is committed to innovating customer experience in the industry, and the introduction of NAO will enable a fun and interactive experience, deepening in-store engagement with customers,” said Josephine Lam, head of marketing and sales at SmarTone.

“Robotics is one of the hottest technologies and we know it will have a significant impact on our lives in the future,” Alex Kun, head of products and services at SmarTone. He said SmarTone will continue to seek ways to introduce the latest robotics technologies into its business as well as provide opportunities for local enterprises, organisations and individuals to experience the technology.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

HK proposes hybrid approach for spectrum renewal

Blog: HKT steps up war of words with regulator OFCA

SmarTone, Ericsson launch 5G test bed in Hong Kong

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association