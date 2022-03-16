 SmarTone first to offer Ericsson boost feature - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SmarTone first to offer Ericsson boost feature

16 MAR 2022

Hong Kong-based SmarTone introduced an Ericsson network enhancement function which improves mobile connectivity on demand via a smartphone app, making it the first operator in the world to offer the feature.

Ericsson stated its Dynamic End-user Boost enables 4G and 5G users to improve speed and quality to ensure they have an optimal experience. The service is powered by the vendor’s One Network, a cloud-based platform based on flexible network APIs.

SmarTone CTO Stephen Chau noted “customers may occasionally need to boost their mobile data connectivity when they are in business-critical or important social networking situations”.

“Thanks to this new innovative application, our network is now capable of offering our customers the possibility to boost connectivity in an easy-to-use mobile app”.

Martin Zander, head of One Network Solutions at Ericsson, explained the boost function “instantly maximises your content and user experience in a dynamic way”, enabling operators “to better utilise unused capabilities in their networks”.

Ericsson designed Dynamic End-user Boost as a white label service for operators to sell under their own brand.

The vendor cited recent research which found 50 per cent of business users and 40 per cent of consumers are willing to pay for better control of their user experience for critical mobile sessions.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Optus lights first 5G site in Tasmania

SmarTone chief issues cautious outlook

Chunghwa, Ericsson switch on network at wind farm
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association