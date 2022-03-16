SmarTone first to offer Ericsson boost feature

Hong Kong-based SmarTone introduced an Ericsson network enhancement function which improves mobile connectivity on demand via a smartphone app, making it the first operator in the world to offer the feature.

Ericsson stated its Dynamic End-user Boost enables 4G and 5G users to improve speed and quality to ensure they have an optimal experience. The service is powered by the vendor’s One Network, a cloud-based platform based on flexible network APIs.

SmarTone CTO Stephen Chau noted “customers may occasionally need to boost their mobile data connectivity when they are in business-critical or important social networking situations”.

“Thanks to this new innovative application, our network is now capable of offering our customers the possibility to boost connectivity in an easy-to-use mobile app”.

Martin Zander, head of One Network Solutions at Ericsson, explained the boost function “instantly maximises your content and user experience in a dynamic way”, enabling operators “to better utilise unused capabilities in their networks”.

Ericsson designed Dynamic End-user Boost as a white label service for operators to sell under their own brand.

The vendor cited recent research which found 50 per cent of business users and 40 per cent of consumers are willing to pay for better control of their user experience for critical mobile sessions.