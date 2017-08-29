English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SmarTone, Ericsson trial LAA in Hong Kong

29 AUG 2017

Hong Kong mobile operator SmarTone and Sweden-based equipment vendor Ericsson conducted a trial of licensed assisted access (LAA) technology over a live network in the territory.

The field trial, which the companies claimed was a first in Hong Kong, aggregated 10MHz of licensed LTE spectrum with three 20MHz bands of unlicensed 5GHz spectrum to achieve peak download speeds of up to 800Mb/s.

Together with four-component carrier aggregation, 4×4 MIMO and 256QAM technologies, the over-the-air demo used a Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 LTE mobile test device and Ericsson’s Micro Radio 2205 for LAA, which is designed for unlicensed spectrum use.

SmarTone CTO Stephen Chau said LAA is an important technological evolution and will be widely adopted in the US and European markets in the near future.

More testing
In July, SK Telecom (SKT), the largest mobile operator in South Korea, achieved a peak data speed of 1Gb/s using Ericsson’s LAA equipment during indoor tests. The operator used one LTE 20MHz band and three Wi-Fi 20MHz bands, and applied Ericsson’s 4×4 MIMO functionality in the LTE frequency.

In the US, AT&T partnered with Ericsson in June in what was called “one of the first-ever live LTE-LAA field trials”, achieving speeds of more than 650Mb/s in downtown San Francisco, while T-Mobile US said its field tests in Los Angeles “showed blazing 741Mb/s download speeds”. T-Mobile said the technology is “live in select locations” across the US, with more rolling out later this year.

LTE-LAA combines licensed 4G spectrum with unlicensed frequencies in the 5GHz band to deliver higher speeds. LAA is a key technology as operators evolve their networks to achieve gigabit LTE speeds, which requires more spectrum than what most operators have access to. By opening up previously untapped resources of unlicensed spectrum using LAA, operators can deliver speeds once thought only possible over fibre.

Ericsson said in a statement future enhancements of LAA will support five-component carrier aggregation in 2018 and allow download speeds exceeding 1Gb/s.

SmarTone is the smallest of four operators in Hong Kong and holds a 16 per cent share of the territory’s mobile connections, according to GSMA Intelligence.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Ericsson gigabit network a first for China Unicom

Singtel starts Massive MIMO LTE-A upgrade

SKT hits 1Gb/s speeds with Ericsson LAA gear
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association