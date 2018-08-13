English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Smart taps Ericsson for trial 5G network

13 AUG 2018

Philippines mobile operator Smart Communications announced it signed an agreement with Ericsson to deploy the country’s first 5G pilot network during the first half of 2019.

The 5G trial system, using Ericson’s 5G RAN; core; and transport systems, will be first deployed in Luzon, the country’s most populous island where about a third of the population work and live, Smart Communications said.

Manuel Pangilinan, chairman and CEO of Smart Communications’ parent PLDT (pictured, second left) said: “As 5G opens up more opportunities for new services and solutions to offer to our customers, we are investing in future-proofing our network and making sure that our network is ready for 5G.”

Martin Wiktorin, head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei, Philippines and Pacific Islands (pictured, far right), said it believes first movers in 5G can reshape the market; grow share; and increase revenue streams. He added the combination of improved capacity and ultra-low latency in 5G will help realise new use cases and business models, and capture new revenue opportunities by addressing industry digitalisation.

To deliver 5G services Smart Communications is upgrading its network’s core and transport elements, which includes converting the backhaul connecting cell sites around the country to fibre and deploying 5G-ready equipment in its ongoing LTE rollout, said Mario Tamayo, SVP for network planning and engineering.

Under its current programme, Smart Communications will install 5G-compatible radio equipment across its network, which now has more than 2,000 5G-ready sites.

The operator began testing 5G in December 2016, when it worked with Nokia to achieve speeds of 2.5Gb/s using 100MHz of spectrum.

In June, days after launching its 5G TechnoLab facility (which covers R&D, standardisation and testing of 5G technologies and services) Smart Communications announced it achieved rates data of more than 6.5Gb/s in a trial with Huawei.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

PLDT profit falls, revenue recovery continues

Ericsson agreement clears way for RCom asset sale

Singtel, Ericsson to use drones and vehicles for 5G test
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association