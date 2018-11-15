English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Smart switches on first 5G base stations

15 NOV 2018

Smart Communications, the mobile arm of Philippines-based telecoms operator PLDT, activated 5G cell sites in two locations as it prepares to pilot 5G services to boost capacity in densely populated areas.

The two 5G sites were deployed in cooperation with Huawei at the operator’s headquarters in the Makati business district and with Ericsson at the Clark Freeport Zone, about 80km northwest of Manila.

The company said it is first to operate 5G sites in the country.
Ernesto Alberto, chief revenue officer for PLDT, said in a statement: “With 5G resources now in place, we are looking at developing 5G solutions and applications for central business district areas like Makati, which host a dense population of businesses, people and advanced devices.”

Smart recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Clark Development Corp to transform the zone into the country’s first smart 5G city.

The operator, with a 47 per cent market share by subscribes, signed an agreement with Ericsson in August to deploy a 5G pilot network in the first half of 2019. Smart said at the time its mobile network had more than 2,000 “5G-ready” sites.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

LG Uplus sets date for 5G switch on

Huawei heralds latest 5G trial

Philippines operator 9-month 2018 scorecard
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association