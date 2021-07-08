 Smart satellite tie-up targets rural areas - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Smart satellite tie-up targets rural areas

08 JUL 2021

Philippines-based Smart Communications forged a deal with AST SpaceMobile to extend mobile broadband coverage to rural areas using the US company’s latest satellite communications technology.

In a joint statement, AST SpaceMobile detailed construction of a satellite broadband network capable of being accessed from standard mobile devices with the aim of delivering nationwide coverage.

Chairman and CEO Abel Avellan explained the focus on rural connectivity would enable Smart Communications to offer “affordable broadband” services to the “unconnected for the first time ever”.

Smart Communications president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said the satellite technology will help the operator “accomplish our mission of connecting the entire nation”.

Panlilio added the deal “strongly supports this vision, as we continue to invest in networks and explore the most relevant innovations that will enable us to continue expanding the reach of our services”.

The operator had 71.8 million mobile subscribers at end-March and has earmarked at least PHP88 billion ($1.8 billion) in capex for 2021, compared with PHP71.9 billion in 2020.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Globe assesses satellite internet options

PLDT accelerates network investment with focus on 5G

PLDT highlights digital, data opportunities
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association