HomeAsiaNews

Smart readies Wi-Fi calling on Galaxy devices

28 SEP 2018

Philippines mobile operator Smart Communications partnered with Samsung to launch voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) service in parts of the country.

Smart, the mobile unit of PLDT, said in a statement the service will initially be available in October after Samsung releases an over-the-air firmware update to customers using Galaxy S8, S9, Note 8 and Note 9 smartphones. The service will soon be available to additional Samsung models, Smart said.

Mario Tamayo, Smart’s SVP for network planning and engineering, said the operator is “working hand-in-hand” with device manufacturers to bring “technologies like VoWi-Fi closer to our subscribers.”

Wi-Fi calling allows customers to make and receive calls and text messages over a Wi-Fi connection using their smartphone’s native dialler, without the need to install a third-party app.

The operator said it is deploying carrier-grade Wi-Fi in high-traffic public places including train stations, major airports, bus terminals and seaports. Also in the cards are coverage of government buildings, hospitals, shopping and entertainment centres.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

