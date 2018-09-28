Smart readies Wi-Fi calling on Galaxy devices

Philippines mobile operator Smart Communications partnered with Samsung to launch voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) service in parts of the country.

Smart, the mobile unit of PLDT, said in a statement the service will initially be available in October after Samsung releases an over-the-air firmware update to customers using Galaxy S8, S9, Note 8 and Note 9 smartphones. The service will soon be available to additional Samsung models, Smart said.

Mario Tamayo, Smart’s SVP for network planning and engineering, said the operator is “working hand-in-hand” with device manufacturers to bring “technologies like VoWi-Fi closer to our subscribers.”

Wi-Fi calling allows customers to make and receive calls and text messages over a Wi-Fi connection using their smartphone’s native dialler, without the need to install a third-party app.

The operator said it is deploying carrier-grade Wi-Fi in high-traffic public places including train stations, major airports, bus terminals and seaports. Also in the cards are coverage of government buildings, hospitals, shopping and entertainment centres.