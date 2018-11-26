English
HomeAsiaNews

Smart, Nokia partner on emergency response system

26 NOV 2018

Smart Communications, the mobile arm of Philippines telecoms operator PLDT, teamed with Nokia to demonstrate the abilities of drones to improve the disaster response efforts of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

A drone programme will provide communications technology and technical assistance to emergency response teams. The platform, part of the Nokia Saving Lives project, includes drones; a portable rescue application centre (a computing and storage unit used for data analysis); a private mobile broadband network; and applications including video streaming, mapping and analytics.

The demo was held at a training centre in Subic Bay Freeport Zone. The drones were equipped with cameras and speakers which can capture information on disaster areas in real time, and can also carry items including first aid kits, Nokia and Smart said in a statement.

Nokia Saving Lives received support from global mobile operator group GSMA, which earlier this year selected the project as a grantee of its Disaster Response Innovation Fund.

PRC secretary general Elizabeth Zavalla said: “This drone and network solution can help us gather accurate and up-to-date data on the status of lifelines in disaster situations. This in turn can provide us with information vital in the implementation of rescue and assistance to the affected areas.”

Christina Cabrera, head of Technology Centre, Nokia Philippines, said: “We should always remember that the aim of technology is to do good for people. Nokia Saving Lives is a great example of how to use advanced technology like our drones solution exactly for that.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

