English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Smart LTE speeds outpace Globe in H1

20 JUL 2018

Smart Communications, the mobile unit of Philippines-based PLDT, had the fastest download and upload speeds in the country in the first half of the year, Ookla data showed.

The operator’s LTE network achieved an average download speed of 17.25Mb/s while its upload rate clocked in at 7.65Mb/s. Globe Telecom’s average download and upload rates were 11.1Mb/s and 5.1Mb/s respectively.

Comparing speeds in different parts of greater Manila, Smart also outpaced Globe in Makati and Quezon City. Curiously, Smart’s average download speed in Quezon City was nearly twice the rate of Makati (27.6Mb/s and 14.6Mb/s respectively). Globe’s speeds were more consistent in the two areas at 11.9Mb/s and 13.1Mb/s.

The results were based on 2.1 million user-initiated tests using Ookla’s Speedtest app on LTE-capable devices.

Despite modest gains over the past year, the Philippines continues to lag the world in mobile speeds, ranking 100th in Ookla’s tests in H1 2018 with an average download speed of 13.3Mb/s. At the same point in 2017 it was 99th with the download rate at 10.3Mb/s. The global average in June 2018 was 22.5Mb/s.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

LTE data usage from Asia jumps 300%

Smart, Huawei put new 5G R&D lab through its paces

Smart ekes out lead over Globe in mobile data rates
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Episode 6

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association