Smart extends 5G roaming to Taiwan - Mobile World Live

Philippines-based Smart Communications introduced 5G roaming service for subscribers travelling to Taiwan through an agreement with Far EasTone, just weeks after partnering with KT to offer roaming in South Korea.

Smart said its GigaRoam plans offer prepaid and post-paid customers five days of 5G data roaming for PHP999 ($20.60).

Alfredo Panlilio, Smart president and CEO, said with international partnerships “we continue our journey toward bringing world-class service to the Filipino people”.

Smart International Roaming and Consumer Business VP Alice Ramos added even as travel ground to a halt because of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, it is dedicated to providing an improved roaming customer experience.

Far EasTone, KT and Smart are members of the Conexus Mobile Alliance, which has nine operator members in Asia and was set up in 2006 to develop and enhance international roaming and corporate mobile services.

Smart launched limited commercial 5G service in July 2020: In a separate statement, it revealed deployments hit 1,400 sites in parts of Metro Manila, Cebu, Boracay, Iloilo, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga and Davao as of 1 March.