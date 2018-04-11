English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT trials Nokia LTE public safety tech

11 APR 2018

South Korean mobile operator SK Telecom (SKT) teamed with Nokia to trial an LTE public safety system to enable first responders to communicate using HD video and voice, and share data in real time.

The network trial is being conducted in the Pyeongchang, Jeongseon and Gangneung areas and makes use of Nokia’s ViTrust public safety system, which includes LTE radio access, cloud packet core and other commercially available technologies.

In a statement, Nokia said the deployment of the ViTrust public safety system is its first in Asia.

Working with local vendors, Nokia is deploying its mission-critical push-to-talk technology to allow a single user to simultaneously connect with multiple first response personnel on an LTE network using enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast technology, the vendor said in a statement.

Sang-soo Shim, SVP of SKT’s infrastructure business, said: “Working with Nokia we have been able to ensure fast deployment of technologies and enable the delivery of services that will transform the way public safety workers operate.”

Andrew Cope, head of Korea at Nokia, said the trial is a breakthrough for Nokia in the South Korean market.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Korea readies 5G spectrum auction plan

Higher discounts to slow Korean operator sales growth

SKT eyes expansion into security sector
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association