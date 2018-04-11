SKT trials Nokia LTE public safety tech

South Korean mobile operator SK Telecom (SKT) teamed with Nokia to trial an LTE public safety system to enable first responders to communicate using HD video and voice, and share data in real time.

The network trial is being conducted in the Pyeongchang, Jeongseon and Gangneung areas and makes use of Nokia’s ViTrust public safety system, which includes LTE radio access, cloud packet core and other commercially available technologies.

In a statement, Nokia said the deployment of the ViTrust public safety system is its first in Asia.

Working with local vendors, Nokia is deploying its mission-critical push-to-talk technology to allow a single user to simultaneously connect with multiple first response personnel on an LTE network using enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast technology, the vendor said in a statement.

Sang-soo Shim, SVP of SKT’s infrastructure business, said: “Working with Nokia we have been able to ensure fast deployment of technologies and enable the delivery of services that will transform the way public safety workers operate.”

Andrew Cope, head of Korea at Nokia, said the trial is a breakthrough for Nokia in the South Korean market.