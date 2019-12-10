SKT taps 5G for autonomous ship navigation - Mobile World Live

South Korean operator SK Telecom (SKT) teamed with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to develop a 5G-based autonomous navigation platform the pair used to remotely control a test ship.

The trial was conducted using a 3.3m craft developed by SHI and equipped with lidar at a shipyard covered by SKT’s 5G network. From a remote control centre in Daejeon City, 250km away, the companies set the ship’s destination.

Using an SKT real-time video monitoring platform, they confirmed the ship safely sailed to the destination by recognising and avoiding maritime obstacles, the operator stated.

The companies aim to develop a 5G Smart Yard which is expected to significantly improve the safety of ships, especially when navigating in narrow waters or near shore.

Choi Il-gyu, VP and head of SKT’s B2B business office, said: “Today’s successful test marks a meaningful step towards commercialisation of technologies for autonomous navigation of ships powered by 5G.”