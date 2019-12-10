 SKT taps 5G for autonomous ship navigation - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

SKT taps 5G for autonomous ship navigation

10 DEC 2019

South Korean operator SK Telecom (SKT) teamed with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to develop a 5G-based autonomous navigation platform the pair used to remotely control a test ship.

The trial was conducted using a 3.3m craft developed by SHI and equipped with lidar at a shipyard covered by SKT’s 5G network. From a remote control centre in Daejeon City, 250km away, the companies set the ship’s destination.

Using an SKT real-time video monitoring platform, they confirmed the ship safely sailed to the destination by recognising and avoiding maritime obstacles, the operator stated.

The companies aim to develop a 5G Smart Yard which is expected to significantly improve the safety of ships, especially when navigating in narrow waters or near shore.

Choi Il-gyu, VP and head of SKT’s B2B business office, said: “Today’s successful test marks a meaningful step towards commercialisation of technologies for autonomous navigation of ships powered by 5G.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

