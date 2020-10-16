 SKT splits mobility services unit, teams with Uber - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT splits mobility services unit, teams with Uber

16 OCT 2020

SK Telecom (SKT) unveiled a plan to spin off its current mobility services unit as it seeks to boost innovation, alongside the formation of a joint venture with Uber Technologies to develop related amenities.

The operator aims to complete the creation of T Map Mobility by 29 December. It stated the unit will take over services currently offered by its Mobility Business Unit, is valued at around KRW1 trillion ($872 million) and predicted it would be worth KRW4.5 trillion by 2025.

SKT noted Uber Technologies was one of the first of several external backers it aims to attract for T Map Mobility. It committed to invest $50 million into the spin-off and $100 million into the pair’s joint venture, which is expected to begin services in H1 2021.

In a statement, SKT explained T Map Mobility will take control of all existing services including its T Map navigation system, “the largest mobility platform” in South Korea with “around 13 million monthly active users” (MAUs); and the “nation’s second-largest” taxi booking service covering 200,000 drivers and 750,000 MAUs.

Other services in the new unit’s remit include in-car payment, on-demand, and subscription-based transportation options.

But it will also explore employing 5G and AI to deliver future services including “optimal route planning; 3D HD mapping for high-altitude geographic features; and intelligent air traffic control systems” for vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft.

SKT CEO Park Jung-ho said it planned to “work closely with companies with diverse capabilities to address current challenges in transportation”, tipping flying cars as a potential future outcome of the work.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT lines up NFV partners

SKT makes gains across the board

SKT partners HPE on 5G MEC
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association