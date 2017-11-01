English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT seeks 5G acceleration with repeater test

01 NOV 2017

SK Telecom (SKT), as part of its R&D efforts to accelerate the launch of 5G service, announced it achieved a peak download speed of 4Gb/s using pre-standard 5G relay repeaters in a demo.

The South Korea-based operator used in-building relay repeaters operating in the 28GHz and 3.5GHz bands in a 5G trial network at its office in Seoul. Relay repeaters help deliver seamless network connections indoors by transferring wireless signals to radio shadow areas, the company said in a statement.

SKT jointly developed a repeater operating in the 28GHz band with HFR, an optical and radio technology specialist, and an in-building relay repeater capable of delivering radio signals in the 3.5GHz band using existing infrastructure with communication equipment maker SK Telesys.

Because the trial network uses existing antennas for 2G, 3G and LTE services, the operator said it can reduce time to build indoor network for 5G service by only installing the 3.5GHz band relay repeater.

It said it developed the 5G relay capabilities for both indoor and outdoor settings and deployed a repeater at its 5G trial network near Gangnam station in Seoul to expand radio coverage in the densely populated area.

VR call
The operator, in collaboration with Samsung, also said it demonstrated a 360-degree VR video call on a tablet-sized device using its trial 5G network to connect callers in different parts of Seoul. The company said the callers were able to access the video even while moving around an area surrounded by high-rise buildings.

SKT and rival KT are conducting a series of 5G trials, with services expected to be partially available during the forthcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February 2018. 5G services are expected to be deployed nationwide in South Korea by 2020.

Despite their ambitious targets, 5G isn’t expected to be officially ratified by 3GPP as a technology until 2018, with widespread commercial launches expected from 2020.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Australia to reallocate spectrum to prepare for 5G

SKT prepares to launch next-generation Wi-Fi in 2018

3G rollouts offer lessons for LTE to 5G transition
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association