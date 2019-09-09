SKT, Samsung partner on 5G-based 8K TV - Mobile World Live

SK Telecom (SKT) and Samsung agreed to jointly develop and launch 8K TV running on the operator’s 5G network.

SKT, the largest mobile operator in South Korea by subscribers, plans to use mobile edge computing and network-based media processing in its 5G network to deliver seamless transmission of 8K video. Samsung will apply its 8K AI upscaling and next-generation codec technologies to upgrade HD and UHD images to 8K resolution.

The vendor will also equip 8K TVs with 5G dongles to support direct transmission of compatible video content.

As part of an MoU, the companies agreed to work to create new user experiences, for example by developing a 5G-compatible TV which can be rotated to provide a smartphone-like experience for TV users. It released its first such unit, the 43-inch Sero, in May, which can connect to mobile devices.

They also plan to develop B2B models in areas including smart office and digital signage by adding 5G connectivity to TVs and displays.

Park Jin-hyo, SKT’s CTO and head of the ICT R&D Centre (pictured, second from left), said 5G technology will help make the world of hyper media a reality: the operator plans to open a laboratory dedicated to this at its research centre.

SKT launched the next-generation service simultaneously with its rivals in early April and said it reached the 1 million 5G subscriber milestone on 21 August.