 SKT, Samsung partner on 5G-based 8K TV - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT, Samsung partner on 5G-based 8K TV

09 SEP 2019

SK Telecom (SKT) and Samsung agreed to jointly develop and launch 8K TV running on the operator’s 5G network.

SKT, the largest mobile operator in South Korea by subscribers, plans to use mobile edge computing and network-based media processing in its 5G network to deliver seamless transmission of 8K video. Samsung will apply its 8K AI upscaling and next-generation codec technologies to upgrade HD and UHD images to 8K resolution.

The vendor will also equip 8K TVs with 5G dongles to support direct transmission of compatible video content.

As part of an MoU, the companies agreed to work to create new user experiences, for example by developing a 5G-compatible TV which can be rotated to provide a smartphone-like experience for TV users. It released its first such unit, the 43-inch Sero, in May, which can connect to mobile devices.

They also plan to develop B2B models in areas including smart office and digital signage by adding 5G connectivity to TVs and displays.

Park Jin-hyo, SKT’s CTO and head of the ICT R&D Centre (pictured, second from left), said 5G technology will help make the world of hyper media a reality: the operator plans to open a laboratory dedicated to this at its research centre.

SKT launched the next-generation service simultaneously with its rivals in early April and said it reached the 1 million 5G subscriber milestone on 21 August.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China operators ink 5G network share deal

China Mobile takes long-term approach to 5G

AIS inks 5G R&D deals with Nokia, Huawei, ZTE
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association