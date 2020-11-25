 SKT pushes AI vision with data centre chip - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT pushes AI vision with data centre chip

25 NOV 2020

South Korean operator SK Telecom (SKT) outlined its AI business vision, as it unveiled a home-grown chip it will use in data centres to improve the voice recognition capability of its Nugu assistant.

It stated the Sapeon X220 chip processes large amounts of data in parallel, cutting the time taken to handle AI tasks along with the power used. It claims the chip consumes 20 per cent less power than a GPU and is about half the price.

The operator explained Sapeon X220 will increase the performance of AI data centres by speeding the computation of massive amounts of data.

SKT’s security unit ADT Caps will use the chip to boost the performance of its AI-based video monitoring service T View, while the operator’s media platform Cast.era, a joint venture with Sinclair Broadcast Group, will use it in its cloud servers.

As part of its AI strategy, SKT said it aims to combine AI chips and 5G edge cloud to deliver high-quality AI services with ultra-low latency regardless of the device.

It also plans to develop an AI-as-a-service business, combining the chip and related software.

The company worked closely with affiliate SK Hynix, the world’s second-largest memory chipmaker, to develop the chip.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Korea operators push for lower spectrum price

SK Telecom, Amazon partner on e-commerce

SKT, DT cement 5G ties with Germany JV
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association