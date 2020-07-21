 SKT partners HPE on 5G MEC - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

SKT partners HPE on 5G MEC

21 JUL 2020

SK Telecom (SKT) forged a partnership with HP Enterprise (HPE) to jointly develop and market a 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) platform, first targeting operators in Southeast Asia.

It forged an agreement with HPE’s Korea and APAC units to establish an MEC consortium: SKT will supply the software and HPE hardware along with local sales and maintenance.

In a statement, SKT said the group is in discussions with operators in Malaysia and Thailand, and later will target companies in North America and Europe.

SKT CTO Kim Yoon said the partnership “will spur the expansion of the global 5G MEC ecosystem”.

Narinder Kapoor, CEO of HPE APAC, said it expects “this cooperation will create an ecosystem in which Asian operators can launch a variety of MWC services” and accelerate digital transformation.

SKT said it is developing an MEC-based cloud business with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

