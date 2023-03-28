SKT names second AI expert as director

SK Telecom (SKT) appointed a second AI expert as outside director, beefing-up the technical know-how of its board as it steps-up efforts to drive its ambitious plans in the technology.

The operator named Oh Hae-yun, a professor in the Department of Computer Science at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and director of the AI Research Institute, as a director and member of the audit committee.

SKT also reappointed Kim Jun-mo, an associate professor at the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at KAIST, as an outside director. He was added to the board in March 2020.

Oh specialises in natural language processing, while Kim is an expert in computer vision and signal processing based on deep learning algorithms, the company stated.

CEO Ryu Young-sang told shareholders SKT had prepared its management strategy and structure “to make a leap forward as an AI company this year”.

In November 2022, SKT outlined its strategy to employ AI to reshape its business and customer relationships.