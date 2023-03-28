 SKT names second AI expert as director - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

SKT names second AI expert as director

28 MAR 2023

SK Telecom (SKT) appointed a second AI expert as outside director, beefing-up the technical know-how of its board as it steps-up efforts to drive its ambitious plans in the technology.

The operator named Oh Hae-yun, a professor in the Department of Computer Science at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and director of the AI Research Institute, as a director and member of the audit committee.

SKT also reappointed Kim Jun-mo, an associate professor at the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at KAIST, as an outside director. He was added to the board in March 2020.

Oh specialises in natural language processing, while Kim is an expert in computer vision and signal processing based on deep learning algorithms, the company stated.

CEO Ryu Young-sang told shareholders SKT had prepared its management strategy and structure “to make a leap forward as an AI company this year”.

In November 2022, SKT outlined its strategy to employ AI to reshape its business and customer relationships.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

