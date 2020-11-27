 SKT merges units in security push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT merges units in security push

27 NOV 2020

SK Telecom (SKT) unveiled plans to merge subsidiaries SK Infosec and ADT Caps, aiming to create a converged security company valued at KRW5 trillion ($4.5 billion) within three years.

In a statement, SKT president and CEO Park Jung-ho said “we will lead the future convergence security industry by developing innovative security services and platforms, and accelerate our growth as a global ICT company”.

The operator said as a specialised security unit it will introduce services combining SKT’s ICT capabilities, SK Infosec’s information security platform, and ADT Caps’ security monitoring and control system, and dispatch security service assets.

Its first step in the tie-up involves merging SK Infosec with ADT Caps parent Life and Security Holdings (LSH) by the end of 2020, with ADT Caps to be combined with this business in Q1 2021.

The operator said SK Infosec is the largest information security company in South Korea, with turnover of KRW270 billion in 2019, while ADT Caps is the second-largest physical security business with 700,000 subscribers and annual revenue of KRW913 billion in 2019.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

FCC rejects ZTE security status challenge

SKT pushes AI vision with data centre chip

Korea operators push for lower spectrum price
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association