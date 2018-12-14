SKT makes 5G video call on 3.5GHz band - Mobile World Live

SK Telecom (SKT), working with Ericsson and Qualcomm, completed a video call on its 5G commercial network using 100MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum, demonstrating the higher peak throughput and capacity provided by wider frequency bands.

The 5G New Radio field trial in Busan also demonstrated data streaming using Ericsson’s 5G radio equipment and a smartphone form-factor test device powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 modem and antenna modules.

Per Narvinger, head of product area Networks at Ericsson, said this multi-vendor technology demonstration will benefit both consumers and enterprises.

SKT, the largest mobile player in South Korea by subscribers, in September named Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung as its 5G vendors. Ericsson said it will provide SKT with 5G radio, baseband and its network management systems for its 5G commercial network launch.

All three mobile operators in Korea simultaneously turned on their 5G networks on 1 December, launching what they claim are the world’s first commercial 5G services based on 3GPP standards.

The services have limited coverage and are initially available only for businesses using mobile routers, with the operators planning to target consumers with nationwide coverage in March.

In June the operators spent KRW3.61 trillion ($3.2 billion) to acquire 280MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum and 2,400MHz of airwaves in the 28GHz band, in one of the world’s first 5G auctions.