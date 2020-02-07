 SKT looks to 5G after profit hit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT looks to 5G after profit hit

07 FEB 2020

SK Telecom’s 2019 profit plunged due a surge in 5G-related costs which also impacted mobile revenue, but the company forecast a turnaround on the back of growing data usage and next-generation subscribers.

The operator, with a 46 per cent market share by subscribers, expects consolidated revenue to reach KRW19.2 trillion ($16.2 billion) this year as a result of an improved mobile performance and solid growth in its media, security and commerce businesses.

In Q4, mobile service revenue fell 2.5 per cent year-on-year to KRW2.39 trillion, which the company said was caused by an increase in the number of subscribers selecting contract-based discounts.

ARPU rose for the third consecutive quarter, increasing 1.3 per cent to KRW31,738 at end-December.

The operator slipped to a loss of KRW45.2 billion, from a KRW475 billion profit in Q4 2018.

It recorded a profit in the full year, though it was down 72.5 per cent to KRW862 billion due to higher 5G spectrum and deployment costs, and a decrease in equity gains from its interest in SK Hynix. Consolidated revenue increased 5.2 per cent to KRW17.7 trillion, with capex up 37.1 per cent to KRW2.92 trillion.

The operator ended 2019 with 2.08 million 5G subs after adding 547,000 in the final quarter, down from 1.1 million additions in Q3 2019. It expects a total of 6 million to 7 million 5G subs by end-2020.

Its overall mobile subcriber base grew 4.6 per cent year-on-year to 28.6 million at end-December.

Revenue from new businesses, covering media, security and commerce, increased 21.6 per cent to more than KRW3.28 trillion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

LG Uplus reaps benefit of 5G

Mobile drives continued gains for AIS

KT profit hit by 5G implementation costs
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association