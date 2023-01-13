 SKT, Joby seek support for UAMs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT, Joby seek support for UAMs

13 JAN 2023

SK Telecom (SKT) in partnership with US-based Joby Aviation called on South Korea’s government to prepare relevant regulations to help drive the commercialisation of urban air mobility (UAM) services, noting the backing would accelerate their work.

Officials from Korea’s government and agencies including the Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute recently visited Joby Aviation’s headquarters to review its UAM vehicle production capabilities.

SKT CEO Ryu Young-sang (pictured, right) and Joby Aviation CEO JoeBen Bevirt (pictured, left) suggested they would speed up development of a Korean UAM service if the government boosts support for the sector.

Based on initial UAM demonstrations in Korea, SKT and Joby Aviation are working on a business model to accelerate the development of the ecosystem.

SKT implemented certification procedures required when introducing Joby Aviation’s aircraft into Korea.

The operator forged a partnership with Joby Aviation in early 2022 to develop a platform offering ground-to-air communications, infotainment and a reservation system.

SKT also is working on a number of government-led projects to commercialise UAMs.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SK Telecom reshuffles to drive AI goals

SKT targets SEA with Singtel metaverse tie-up

Docomo, SKT forge 6G, metaverse partnership
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association