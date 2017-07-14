English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

SKT hits 1Gb/s speeds with Ericsson LAA gear

14 JUL 2017

SK Telecom (SKT), the largest mobile operator in South Korea, achieved a peak data speed of 1Gb/s using Ericsson’s licensed assisted access (LAA) platform in indoor tests.

The operator used one LTE 20MHz band and three Wi-Fi 20MHz bands, and applied Ericsson’s 4×4 MIMO functionality in the LTE frequency.

LAA uses licensed LTE spectrum and unlicensed spectrum.

Listen-before-talk (LBT) technology also was applied to both the Wi-Fi and LTE networks to maximise the use of the available spectrum and reduce resource contention, Ericsson said in a statement.

Park Jin-hyo, SKT’s head of network R&D, said: “The technology we have tested is the starting point for an evolution to 5G.”

Using Ericsson’s LAA solution means broadband users connected to Wi-Fi automatically take advantage of inherent LTE benefits, said Patrick Johansson, CEO at Ericsson-LG, a joint venture between Ericsson and LG Electronics.

Ericsson explained in its statement: “In short, they are able to access the network more quickly and when terminating a session, network resources are also released more quickly. This improves the utilisation of the unlicensed spectrum and more important, the overall experience for all users.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SK Telecom unveils handset trackers

Ericsson streamlines India leadership team

SK Telecom launches LTE-A Pro service in 53 cities
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association