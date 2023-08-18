 SKT doffs hat to RedCap - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT doffs hat to RedCap

18 AUG 2023
SK Telecom staff hold a tablet device showing results of RedCap trials

SK Telecom (SKT) completed testing of reduced capacity (RedCap) technology in a pilot running on a commercial network at its domestic facilities, paving the way for deployments of IoT devices which use less power than current set-ups.

The operator worked with Nokia and MediaTek to develop RedCap technology for commercial frequencies and conduct trials at its test-bed in Seoul.

RedCap is an upgrade to existing 5G networks designed for low-power IoT devices.

SKT stated the testing showed RedCap can reduce power consumption by optimising the bandwidth and number of antennas required in devices.

The operator stated the demonstration “is significant in that it has secured the core technology necessary for SKT’s 6G and AI technology evolution, and has laid the technical foundation” for services combining AI and IoT.

Earlier in the week, Australian operator Optus completed an over-the-air data call using pre-commercial Ericsson RedCap RAN software.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association