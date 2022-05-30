 SKT claims first in UHD content transmission - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

SKT claims first in UHD content transmission

30 MAY 2022

South Korea-based SK Telecom (SKT) transmitted ultra-high definition (UHD) broadcast content to viewers in Seoul using a 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) platform, claiming a world first with national broadcaster KBS.

In a statement, the operator explained it partnered with KBS and Cast.Era, a joint venture between SKT and US-based Sinclair Broadcast, to test TV signal broadcasts.

The trial ran on a virtualised terrestrial broadcast transmission platform employing SKT’s in-house AI chip Sapeon X220.

Kim Byeong-guk, head of KBS’ technology division, said the trial verified the possibility of receiving UHD broadcasts in vehicles and transmitting customised disaster broadcast images using a 5G network.

The three companies plan to introduce the MEC-based broadcast service in other countries.

SKT also used the virtualised MEC platform to transmit TV signals based on ATSC 3.0, a next-generation broadcast transmission standard, in partnership with auto parts manufacturer Hyundai Mobis.

The trial verified the service could receive ultra-low latency HD mobile broadcasts and provide customised adverts based on the location of a vehicle.

SKT and Sinclair Broadcast teamed in 2019 to develop new services including in-vehicle terrestrial TV broadcasting.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

