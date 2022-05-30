SKT claims first in UHD content transmission

South Korea-based SK Telecom (SKT) transmitted ultra-high definition (UHD) broadcast content to viewers in Seoul using a 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) platform, claiming a world first with national broadcaster KBS.

In a statement, the operator explained it partnered with KBS and Cast.Era, a joint venture between SKT and US-based Sinclair Broadcast, to test TV signal broadcasts.

The trial ran on a virtualised terrestrial broadcast transmission platform employing SKT’s in-house AI chip Sapeon X220.

Kim Byeong-guk, head of KBS’ technology division, said the trial verified the possibility of receiving UHD broadcasts in vehicles and transmitting customised disaster broadcast images using a 5G network.

The three companies plan to introduce the MEC-based broadcast service in other countries.

SKT also used the virtualised MEC platform to transmit TV signals based on ATSC 3.0, a next-generation broadcast transmission standard, in partnership with auto parts manufacturer Hyundai Mobis.

The trial verified the service could receive ultra-low latency HD mobile broadcasts and provide customised adverts based on the location of a vehicle.

SKT and Sinclair Broadcast teamed in 2019 to develop new services including in-vehicle terrestrial TV broadcasting.