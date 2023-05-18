 SKT boosts microwave capacity with 80GHz band - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT boosts microwave capacity with 80GHz band

18 MAY 2023

SK Telecom (SKT) introduced frequency-combining technology using the 11GHz and 80GHz bands to deliver high-capacity microwave communication to 5G networks on islands off South Korea’s coast.

In a statement, SKT explained it combined the two frequencies with Super Dual Band (SDB) technology for transmission of large amounts of data over distances up to 10km.

It is testing SDB technology for 5G service between Tongyeong in the south and nearby islands, and plans to connect more islands in the future.

SKT noted the standard 11GHz frequency used for microwave communication provides long-distance communication but cannot match the capacity delivered by 5G.

It introduced the 80GHz frequency to boost capacity.

Microwave communication is mainly used as a substitute for wired networks in areas where it is difficult to lay fibre.

SKT also developed a beam tracking antenna which automatically stabilises network quality by detecting jitter.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SK Telecom books growth

Sinclair Broadcast taps SKT for MEC platform

SKT customises 5G plans for diverse user base
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association