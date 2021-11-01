 SKT appoints CEO for MNO unit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT appoints CEO for MNO unit

01 NOV 2021

SK Telecom (SKT) named the head of its mobile network operations division Ryu Young-sang as CEO for its MNO business as it spun off its semiconductor and e-commerce operations.

Ryu (pictured, right) joined SKT in 2000. He held a staff meeting today (1 November) outlining the unit’s vision to become an AI and digital infrastructure services company, with plans to restructure its wireless and fixed network units into an integrated team focused on consumer and B2B segments.

“The newly born SKT will fulfill its social responsibilities through stable ICT technologies and services, and evolve into a company that is trusted and loved by customers,” he stated.

SKT’s shareholders approved the spin off last month, creating a holding company named SK Square which will be headed by former SKT CEO Park Jung-ho and plans to become an ICT investment company.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT shareholders green light split

SKT maintains 5G focus

SKT considers sharing 3G network
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association