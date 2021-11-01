SKT appoints CEO for MNO unit

SK Telecom (SKT) named the head of its mobile network operations division Ryu Young-sang as CEO for its MNO business as it spun off its semiconductor and e-commerce operations.

Ryu (pictured, right) joined SKT in 2000. He held a staff meeting today (1 November) outlining the unit’s vision to become an AI and digital infrastructure services company, with plans to restructure its wireless and fixed network units into an integrated team focused on consumer and B2B segments.

“The newly born SKT will fulfill its social responsibilities through stable ICT technologies and services, and evolve into a company that is trusted and loved by customers,” he stated.

SKT’s shareholders approved the spin off last month, creating a holding company named SK Square which will be headed by former SKT CEO Park Jung-ho and plans to become an ICT investment company.