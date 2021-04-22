SKT tipped for Amazon streaming move - Mobile World Live

SK Telecom (SKT) CEO Park Jung-ho suggested the company was considering partnering with Amazon on video streaming services, with a deal allowing popular South Korean content to be played in the US, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Industry analysts had expected the companies to team on video streaming following a deal forged in November 2020 providing access to Amazon products on SKT’s e-commerce platform 11StreetCo, the news service stated.

Park reportedly said SKT is also considering partnering with Netflix and Apple on streaming, but counted out Disney+, which is scheduled to launch in South Korea later this year, Yonhap News Agency wrote.

The agency noted SKT holds a 30 per cent interest in local video streaming company Content Wavve, a joint venture established between SKT and three major Korean broadcasters in 2019.

In August 2020, the operator said it was studying listing some digital units, including Content Wavve.

SKT recently announced plans to split into two companies by spinning off its semiconductor and e-commerce businesses.