 SK Telecom upgrades smart home offering - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SK Telecom upgrades smart home offering

26 AUG 2019

South Korean mobile operator SK Telecom introduced the next generation of its smart home service which enables users to integrate various services and functions into smart home apps, taking the offering beyond just controlling IoT devices.

In a statement, the operator, the largest in the country by mobile subscribers, said its Smart Home 3.0 services will advance the domestic smart home market by providing one-stop access to various services in multi-unit housing complexes. It can be used not only in newly built apartments but also existing buildings.

In addition to remotely monitoring and controlling IoT via a variety of devices, its Shared Housing Complex Platform allows residents to access building entrances, book parking spaces, request guests access to parking facilities and notify management of the timing of unmanned home deliveries, the company said. Residents also can monitor their energy usage through the app, as well as book facilities, such as a gym or golf practice visits, in the complex.

The operator, which launched its first smart home service to remotely monitor and control IoT devices in residential spaces in 2015, said the service initially will be offered for free to encourage uptake.

Hong Seung-jin, head of SKT’s AI home unit, said: “Over the past two years, we have listened to customers’ opinions by connecting about 1 million devices and providing smart home services to 100,000 apartments.”

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SK Telecom hits 1M 5G subs milestone

Korea operators target KakaoTalk with Chatting Plus

LG Uplus edges out rivals in 5G tests
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association