SK Telecom upgrades smart home offering - Mobile World Live

South Korean mobile operator SK Telecom introduced the next generation of its smart home service which enables users to integrate various services and functions into smart home apps, taking the offering beyond just controlling IoT devices.

In a statement, the operator, the largest in the country by mobile subscribers, said its Smart Home 3.0 services will advance the domestic smart home market by providing one-stop access to various services in multi-unit housing complexes. It can be used not only in newly built apartments but also existing buildings.

In addition to remotely monitoring and controlling IoT via a variety of devices, its Shared Housing Complex Platform allows residents to access building entrances, book parking spaces, request guests access to parking facilities and notify management of the timing of unmanned home deliveries, the company said. Residents also can monitor their energy usage through the app, as well as book facilities, such as a gym or golf practice visits, in the complex.

The operator, which launched its first smart home service to remotely monitor and control IoT devices in residential spaces in 2015, said the service initially will be offered for free to encourage uptake.

Hong Seung-jin, head of SKT’s AI home unit, said: “Over the past two years, we have listened to customers’ opinions by connecting about 1 million devices and providing smart home services to 100,000 apartments.”