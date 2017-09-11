English
HomeAsiaNews

SK Telecom takes LTE-A Pro network to 75 cities

11 SEP 2017

South Korea’s largest mobile operator SK Telecom expanded coverage of its recently launched LTE-Advanced Pro (LTE-A Pro) network to 75 cities and 31 counties in the country.

The operator, with a 49 per cent share of the country’s mobile subscribers, in June launched LTE-A Pro service using five-band carrier aggregation (CA) to deliver peak downlink rates of 700Mb/s in 53 cities. At the time, SKT said the service was the world’s using first five-band CA.

Since the launch, SKT rolled out the service in the main areas of Seoul, Chungcheong, Yeongnam, Jeolla and Gangwon.

SKT said it also expanded coverage of LTE-A Pro using three-band and four-band CA, to deliver peak download speeds of up to 900Mb/s to all major commercial districts throughout the country.

The company said in June it expects to combine the five-band CA service and the 900Mb/s LTE-A Pro service, with both using 4×4 multiple input multiple output (MIMO) technology, to reach 50 per cent of the population by year-end.

Only the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note8 are compatible with SKT’s LTE-A Pro service. While the operator expects new premium smartphones compatible with the technology to be launched soon, it did not give a timeframe.

SKT’s mobile subscriber base stands at nearly 30 million, with 76 per cent on 4G plans, according to GSMA Intelligence.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

