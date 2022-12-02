SK Telecom reshuffles to drive AI goals

SK Telecom (SKT) unveiled a new organisation structure as part of an annual reshuffle to help drive its AI ambitions, with its CEO named head of SK Broadband and a raft of fresh executives appointed.

In addition to his role as president and CEO of SKT, Ryu Young-sang will also serve as head of the group’s broadband unit.

In a statement, Ryu explained SKT aims to establish an “optimal organisational structure” to boost cooperation between its wired and wireless, media and enterprise units. He said the company is working to improve its competitiveness by recruiting external experts and strengthening service development.

SKT made changes in 14 C-level positions across its three main divisions and hired 20 new executives for the Future Planning and Promotion teams.

Park Sung-ha, former head of SK C&C, its data centre unit, was appointed CEO of SK Square, its investment arm which also comprises SK Hynix, 11Street and T-map Mobility.

Former CEO of SK Square Park Jung-ho remains head of SK Hynix.

In early November SKT detailed its strategy for transitioning into an AI company by using the technology to redefine its core businesses and build relationships with customers.

Last week, the company outlined its ambitious metaverse plan, launching its Ifland platform in 49 international markets.