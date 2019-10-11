 SK Telecom, Comcast form e-sports venture - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SK Telecom, Comcast form e-sports venture

11 OCT 2019

SK Telecom (SKT) and US-based media giant Comcast established an e-sports company with the goal of attracting overseas investment and expanding the market outside of South Korea.

SKT holds a 55 per cent stake in the company, which it said is valued at KRW110 billion ($92.6 million). Comcast and US Fund Highland Capital together invested $41 million and are the second- and third-largest shareholders, respectively.

The SK Telecom CS T1 (T1) venture will be based in Seoul with a regional office in Los Angeles. SKT’s e-sports team is called T1.

In a statement, SKT said the joint venture is focused on developing new business, operating clubs in Asia and producing professional content.

Huh Seok-jun, head of SKT’s private placement group, said: “With the establishment of T1, e-sports, which started in Korea, can grow into an export industry. We will expand our cooperation with global e-sports companies.”

SKT and Comcast signed a strategic partnership agreeing to form the global e-sports joint venture at MWC19 Barcelona in February.

The operator said the companies will use their global networks, telecoms and media capabilities to expand the global e-sports market. They also plan to promote gaming content production, streaming services and related merchandise.

Goldman Sachs forecast the value of the global e-sports market would increase from $86 million in 2018 to nearly $3 billion by 2022, with annual growth of about 35 per cent.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Rakuten linked to SK Telecom for 5G expertise

SKT, Ericsson advance SA 5G ambitions

Higher 5G data usage halts ARPU slide at SKT
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association