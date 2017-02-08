English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

SK Hynix makes bid for Toshiba memory chip unit

08 FEB 2017
SK Hynix-chip

South Korea’s SK Hynix, the second-largest maker of memory chips in the world, submitted a non-binding bid to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Toshiba’s memory chip business for an estimated KRW2 trillion to KRW3 trillion ($1.75 billion to $2.63 billion).

SK Hynix said in a regulatory filing it submitted the initial bid last week and it is undecided if it will submit a final bid, Yonhap reported.

The chipmaker is keen to expand its NAND flash memory business as global demand for flash memory chips soars. It announced last month it will build a NAND flash memory plant in Cheongju, South Korea for KRW2.2 trillion. The facility is expected to start production in June 2019.

Struggling Toshiba, the second-largest maker of NAND flash memory chips, said in January it plans to sell about a 20 per cent stake in its memory business as it deals with more than a billion-dollar write-down from its nuclear power business in the US, the news agency said.

The holding company of SK Group, the parent company of SK Hynix, agreed last month to buy a 51 per cent stake in silicon wafer producer LG Siltron for KRW620 billion ($532 million) from LG Group.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Korea’s DRAM makers face double-digit declines in Q1

Chipmaker TSMC to boost capex to $10B

Global IC firms expect mixed results – IC Insights

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association