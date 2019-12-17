Singtel prepares chair succession - Mobile World Live

Singapore operator Singtel named Lee Theng Kiat, head of Temasek International, as the replacement for chairman Simon Israel.

Lee will join as a non-executive director on 15 January and assume the chairmanship at the operator’s AGM in July, when Israel is due to retire after nine years in the role.

Temasek Holdings (parent of Temasek International) is Singtel’s largest shareholder. Lee held a range of senior positions at the company since joining in 2012, including CEO of Temasek International, a role he relinquished in March. He was previously president and CEO of both ST Telemedia and STT Communications.

In a statement, Israel said: “Theng Kiat’s impeccable corporate governance and leadership credentials will benefit Singtel as it charts its way forward in the new economy. His extensive experience in mobile communications and data services from his ST Telemedia tenure when it expanded its footprint in Asia Pacific, the Americas and Europe, will also prove instructive.”

Israel joined the Singtel board in 2003, serving as chairman since 2011.