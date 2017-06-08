Singtel, SingPost encourage electronic recycling

Singapore’s largest mobile operator Singtel teamed up with the country’s post office to launch a national electronics recycling programme.

The ReCYCLE initiative encourages people to dispose of their old mobile phones and other electronic devices at dedicated bins located in Singtel stores, its exclusive retail partners’ outlets and post offices, or by mailing them from any post box.

Andrew Buay, Singtel’s VP for sustainability, said electronics are one of the fastest growing categories of waste.

According to the National Environment Agency, Singapore generates more than 60,000 tonnes of such waste every year, most of which goes to landfill sites.

“With our partnership with SingPost, we’ve gone a step further to bring greater convenience to everyone by doubling our reach and touch points,” Buay said. “We hope this will encourage more people to recycle and think twice before disposing their electronic devices down the rubbish chutes.”

Selena Chong, SingPost’s VP for corporate sustainability, said: “We hope to provide our postal network capability to help people recycle more e-waste. Every recycled item means one less piece of waste that ends up in the landfill.”