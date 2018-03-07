English
News

Singtel, NUS target cybersecurity start-ups

07 MAR 2018

Singtel Innov8, Singtel’s venture capital unit, joined forces with the National University of Singapore (NUS) to establish an integrated regional cybersecurity hub to support early stage start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The Innovation Cyber Security Ecosystem at Block 71 (ICE71) is backed by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Infocommunications Media Development Authority, and aims to strengthen Singapore’s growing cybersecurity ecosystem.

Through the NUS-Singtel Cyber Security Research and Development Laboratory set up in 2016, both organisations are already jointly developing advanced cybersecurity services, Singtel said in a statement.

Edgar Hardless, CEO of Singtel Innov8, said ICE71 is a natural transition for the Singtel and NUS partnership and highlights the urgency of developing solutions to address the rapid increase in the frequency, scale and sophistication of cybersecurity threats: “This comprehensive programme strengthens our cybersecurity ecosystem and positions Singapore as a sustainable hub for cybersecurity in the region.”

“With our combined resources, we can help these start-ups fine tune and market their cybersecurity solutions globally,” Hardless added.

ICE71 is teaming up with UK-based cybersecurity accelerator CyLon to provide a range of open learning platforms and support to start-ups.

The hub is the second collaboration between Singtel Innov8 and the university’s entrepreneurial arm NUS Enterprise: in 2011 they spearheaded the BLOCK71 strategic programme, offering marketing resources to start-ups.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

