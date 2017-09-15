English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel follows rivals with unlimited data offers

15 SEP 2017

Singapore’s largest mobile operator Singtel followed rivals StarHub and M1 in introducing unlimited data, voice and SMS plans.

In late August StarHub and M1 – the market’s second and third largest mobile operators respectively – introduced a range of unlimited data plans targeting heavy data users.

Singtel, with a 48 per cent market share, upgraded it Combo 3, 6 and 12 mobile plans with unlimited talk time, SMS and local data for customers who add its new Data X Infinity option for SGD39.90 ($29.50) a month.

Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO of Singtel’s consumer business in Singapore, said: “We recognise that our customers want flexibility and control over their mobile plans. That’s why our Data X 2 and Data X 3 add-ons have been so well received. And now with Data X Infinity as a further option, our customers can enjoy infinite possibilities. We’re pleased to offer our customers a truly unlimited mobile experience.”

He said its nationwide 4G network supports peak download speeds of 500Mb/s, which is the fastest in the city state. 4G users accounted for 66 per cent of Singtel’s user base of nearly 4.4 million at end-June according to GSMA Intelligence.

Customers subscribing to Data X Infinity have the option to share their data with up to three family members with a MobileShare supplementary plan, which is available at SGD10.70 a month per line.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

StarHub, M1 bring back unlimited data plans

Singtel profit falls despite strong revenue gains

M1 pips Singtel to nationwide NB-IoT launch
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association