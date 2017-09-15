Singtel follows rivals with unlimited data offers

Singapore’s largest mobile operator Singtel followed rivals StarHub and M1 in introducing unlimited data, voice and SMS plans.

In late August StarHub and M1 – the market’s second and third largest mobile operators respectively – introduced a range of unlimited data plans targeting heavy data users.

Singtel, with a 48 per cent market share, upgraded it Combo 3, 6 and 12 mobile plans with unlimited talk time, SMS and local data for customers who add its new Data X Infinity option for SGD39.90 ($29.50) a month.

Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO of Singtel’s consumer business in Singapore, said: “We recognise that our customers want flexibility and control over their mobile plans. That’s why our Data X 2 and Data X 3 add-ons have been so well received. And now with Data X Infinity as a further option, our customers can enjoy infinite possibilities. We’re pleased to offer our customers a truly unlimited mobile experience.”

He said its nationwide 4G network supports peak download speeds of 500Mb/s, which is the fastest in the city state. 4G users accounted for 66 per cent of Singtel’s user base of nearly 4.4 million at end-June according to GSMA Intelligence.

Customers subscribing to Data X Infinity have the option to share their data with up to three family members with a MobileShare supplementary plan, which is available at SGD10.70 a month per line.