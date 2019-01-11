 Singtel follows rivals in offering power service plans - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel follows rivals in offering power service plans

11 JAN 2019

Mobile operator Singtel forged a partnership with Geneco to resell the power distributor’s electricity plans to its subscribers, promising savings of up to 30 per cent a month on current regulated rates.

After the country’s electricity market was liberalised almost a year ago, rivals StarHub and M1 teamed up with local power companies to bundle their traditional mobile offerings with electricity services. StarHub formed an alliance in March 2018 with Sunseap, a solar power company, while M1 started working with Keppel Electric in November.

This partnership combines Singtel’s wide customer reach with Geneco’s experience as a retailer for YTL PowerSeraya, the second largest power generation company in Singapore.

The market leader set up a subsidiary, Singtel Power, “to provide greater value, choice and flexibility to Singapore households”, said Yuen Kuan Moon, Singtel’s CEO for consumer Singapore.

He added: “We are excited to be a convenient one-stop shop for households’ power and communications needs. In addition to savings on power bills, customers can enjoy an attractive discount on their fibre broadband subscription and mobile handset purchase.”

The operator said customers switching from their existing provider will experience a seamless transition with no disruption to their electricity supply.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel cites headwinds in first half results

Singtel, AIS team on cross-border payments

Industry execs see spectrum as top 5G challenge
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association