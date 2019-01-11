Singtel follows rivals in offering power service plans - Mobile World Live

Mobile operator Singtel forged a partnership with Geneco to resell the power distributor’s electricity plans to its subscribers, promising savings of up to 30 per cent a month on current regulated rates.

After the country’s electricity market was liberalised almost a year ago, rivals StarHub and M1 teamed up with local power companies to bundle their traditional mobile offerings with electricity services. StarHub formed an alliance in March 2018 with Sunseap, a solar power company, while M1 started working with Keppel Electric in November.

This partnership combines Singtel’s wide customer reach with Geneco’s experience as a retailer for YTL PowerSeraya, the second largest power generation company in Singapore.

The market leader set up a subsidiary, Singtel Power, “to provide greater value, choice and flexibility to Singapore households”, said Yuen Kuan Moon, Singtel’s CEO for consumer Singapore.

He added: “We are excited to be a convenient one-stop shop for households’ power and communications needs. In addition to savings on power bills, customers can enjoy an attractive discount on their fibre broadband subscription and mobile handset purchase.”

The operator said customers switching from their existing provider will experience a seamless transition with no disruption to their electricity supply.