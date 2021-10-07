Singtel, Ericsson target industry with 5G

Singapore-based Singtel outlined how it is partnering with Ericsson to push adoption of 5G services across a range of industries, with three enterprise customers conducting trials using the operator’s network capabilities and test facilities.

The ongoing trials with ABB, Axis Communications and Hexagon cover advanced manufacturing, logistics, smart city development and industrial automation.

Singtel Group Enterprise CEO Bill Chang said in a joint statement its collaboration with Ericsson gives it the opportunity to work together to build an open platform for enterprises to co-create, test and eventually go-to-market.

“We have seen some encouraging outcomes from our early trials. These trials are the springboard to more innovation, and we welcome more enterprises to come on board with their ideas,” he added.

Results

ABB tested the potential of Singtel’s 5G network and multi-access edge computing (MEC) platform to support low-latency operation of a collaborative robot in an industrial manufacturing environment.

In another trial, Axis Communications demonstrated the advantages of deploying its high-performance devices and cameras connected via Singtel’s MEC network with edge-based analytics for areas that have previously been hard to reach or too costly to deploy.

Singtel and Ericsson also are working with Hexagon to deploy laser tracking devices to capture precision measurements on large pipes and aerospace parts, with the measured data transmitted to a control centre.

Martin Wiktorin, head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei and Philippines, said: “Together we aim to further accelerate the 5G enterprise ecosystem.”

The operator, the largest in Singapore by mobile subscribers, recently committed to speeding up 5G rollout across the city state, as it sees strong demand from enterprises.

It turned on its standalone (SA) 5G network in parts of the city state in May after introducing non-standalone service in selected areas in September 2020.