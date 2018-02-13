English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel, Ericsson hit 1Gb/s in quad-band CA trial

13 FEB 2018

Singtel, Singapore’s largest mobile operator, achieved a peak download speed of 1Gb/s in a trial using Sweden-based Ericsson’s quad-band FDD/TD carrier aggregation (CA) technology.

The operator said the technology will allow it to optimise newly acquired 2.5GHz spectrum and it plans to progressively deploy it in high traffic areas across the city state, such as Orchard Road, Raffles Place, Tanjong Pagar and Clarke Quay. Handsets supporting gigabit speeds offered by quad-band FDD/TD CA are expected to be available from the second half of 2018.

Singtel CTO Mark Chong said as the world prepares for the 5G era, the operator is leveraging its spectrum assets and the latest advancements in mobile technology to optimise its network usage.

Martin Wiktorin, country manager for Ericsson Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines, said: “Singtel and Ericsson have a common goal of delivering the best mobile network in Singapore by seamlessly combining both FDD and TDD technologies in one 4G LTE network.”

In Singapore’s spectrum auction in April 2017, Singtel spent SGD563.7 million ($426 million) for 75MHz of spectrum in the 700MHz, 900MHz and 2.5GHz bands.

The companies aggregated two licensed and three unlicensed spectrum bands in a joint trial in December 2017, delivering a peak download speed of 1.1Gb/s. The lab trial used Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) technology in a 12-layer configuration which Singtel said will enable peak data rates of two- to three-times current maximum LTE speeds.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel appoints head of cyber security unit

U Mobile renews managed service deal with Ericsson

Ericsson, Qualcomm join first C-V2X trial in Japan
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association