 Singtel backs AIS with increased shareholding - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel backs AIS with increased shareholding

16 JUN 2022

Singtel looked to benefit from growth at AIS, committing to invest SGD330 million ($237.5 million) to increase its stake in Intouch Holdings, the largest shareholder in the Thai operator.

In a statement, Singtel explained subsidiary Singtel Global Investment boosted its interest in Intouch Holdings from 21.2 per cent to 25 per cent by acquiring about 121 million shares from Temasek’s Anderton Investments.

Singtel group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon stated the increased investment is “part of our strategy of actively recycling capital to invest for growth and shareholder returns”.

Yuen said Intouch had registered “good returns supported by consistently strong execution from AIS in one of the region’s most attractive markets”.

“Our increased investment deepens our partnership with Intouch’s largest shareholder Gulf Energy.”

The transaction is expected to be completed by end-June.

Singtel first invested in AIS in 1999 and is the second largest shareholder in Intouch after Gulf Energy.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel appoints data centre chief

Singtel hands Optus Enterprise more autonomy

Singapore newcomer TPG lags rivals
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association