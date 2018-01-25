English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel appoints head of cyber security unit

25 JAN 2018

Singtel, underscoring the growing importance of its cyber security business, named Arthur Wong (pictured) to the newly created position of CEO for global cyber security.

Wong joins the largest mobile operator in Singapore from DXC Technology, an end-to-end IT services company formed by a merger of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services and Computer Sciences Corp, where he was SVP and GM of its cyber security business. He also worked with HP, Symantec and McAfee in various executive roles.

He reports to Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel’s enterprise group.

Wong said enterprises face enormous security challenges across their organisations as digital transformation expands the need for security, continuity and resilience: “As part of the dynamic cyber security team at Singtel, I look forward to building up its capabilities to be a leading global security player,” he said.

As an entrepreneur, he founded and led five start-ups including IT security companies such as Secure Networks and SecurityFocus, which have been successfully acquired by other investors.

Singtel identified cyber security as a key emerging growth driver: revenue from the area grew 84 per cent to SGD473 million ($362 million) in the year ended March 2017 and are expected to grow to around SGD550 million in the current financial year.

The acquisition of Trustwave, a US- based managed security services provider, in 2015 helped strengthen Singtel as a key global player in cyber security, the company said in a statement. It holds strategic alliances with leading cyber security providers such as FireEye, Akamai, Palo Alto and Check Point.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telcos underestimating transformation risks

Singtel, EDMI partner on smart meter infrastructure

Singtel, Ericsson hit 1.1Gb/s in LAA trial
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association