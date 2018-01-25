Singtel appoints head of cyber security unit

Singtel, underscoring the growing importance of its cyber security business, named Arthur Wong (pictured) to the newly created position of CEO for global cyber security.

Wong joins the largest mobile operator in Singapore from DXC Technology, an end-to-end IT services company formed by a merger of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services and Computer Sciences Corp, where he was SVP and GM of its cyber security business. He also worked with HP, Symantec and McAfee in various executive roles.

He reports to Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel’s enterprise group.

Wong said enterprises face enormous security challenges across their organisations as digital transformation expands the need for security, continuity and resilience: “As part of the dynamic cyber security team at Singtel, I look forward to building up its capabilities to be a leading global security player,” he said.

As an entrepreneur, he founded and led five start-ups including IT security companies such as Secure Networks and SecurityFocus, which have been successfully acquired by other investors.

Singtel identified cyber security as a key emerging growth driver: revenue from the area grew 84 per cent to SGD473 million ($362 million) in the year ended March 2017 and are expected to grow to around SGD550 million in the current financial year.

The acquisition of Trustwave, a US- based managed security services provider, in 2015 helped strengthen Singtel as a key global player in cyber security, the company said in a statement. It holds strategic alliances with leading cyber security providers such as FireEye, Akamai, Palo Alto and Check Point.