Singtel, Analysys Mason develop network planning app

A unit of Singapore operator Singtel and Analysys Mason, a telecoms consulting firm, jointly developed a network planning application designed to help mobile operators optimise their networks and maximise capex.

The operator’s data analytics subsidiary DataSpark today (31 May) signed an MoU with Analysys Mason.

The companies said in a statement the tool enables operators to allocate capacity where most appropriate by analysing datasets including customer satisfaction scores, potential demand as well as network traffic and yield. Using Dataspark’s network capex optimiser platform, operators can choose the best location for new cellular sites or upgrade existing network infrastructure, the statement added.

DataSpark COO Ying Shao Wei said: “Our collaboration with Analysys Mason has the potential to boost the financial performance of mobile operators worldwide. It could be a game-changer for telcos in that it can help them build their networks more efficiently and enhance their customer engagement.”

Trials conducted by a Southeast Asian operator demonstrated an 11 per cent improvement on its RoI compared with current approaches which only takes into account traffic.

Analysys Mason CEO Bram Moerman said the collaboration brings a practical approach to big data analytics for its clients, noting that starting with capex optimisation as a first use case, “we are confident our approach lends itself equally well to revenue enhancement opportunities, as well as tackling next generation 5G deployment strategies”.

The capabilities will be expanded to help operators plan fixed wireless, FTTH and 5G deployments, and will also include a feature to identify data monetisation opportunities in sectors such as transportation, advertising and smart urban planning.