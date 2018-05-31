English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel, Analysys Mason develop network planning app

31 MAY 2018

A unit of Singapore operator Singtel and Analysys Mason, a telecoms consulting firm, jointly developed a network planning application designed to help mobile operators optimise their networks and maximise capex.

The operator’s data analytics subsidiary DataSpark today (31 May) signed an MoU with Analysys Mason.

The companies said in a statement the tool enables operators to allocate capacity where most appropriate by analysing datasets including customer satisfaction scores, potential demand as well as network traffic and yield. Using Dataspark’s network capex optimiser platform, operators can choose the best location for new cellular sites or upgrade existing network infrastructure, the statement added.

DataSpark COO Ying Shao Wei said: “Our collaboration with Analysys Mason has the potential to boost the financial performance of mobile operators worldwide. It could be a game-changer for telcos in that it can help them build their networks more efficiently and enhance their customer engagement.”

Trials conducted by a Southeast Asian operator demonstrated an 11 per cent improvement on its RoI compared with current approaches which only takes into account traffic.

Analysys Mason CEO Bram Moerman said the collaboration brings a practical approach to big data analytics for its clients, noting that starting with capex optimisation as a first use case, “we are confident our approach lends itself equally well to revenue enhancement opportunities, as well as tackling next generation 5G deployment strategies”.

The capabilities will be expanded to help operators plan fixed wireless, FTTH and 5G deployments, and will also include a feature to identify data monetisation opportunities in sectors such as transportation, advertising and smart urban planning.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

StarHub tops Singapore 4G rankings as speeds peak

Mobile weakness bears down on Singtel earnings

Interview: Singtel
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 1 highlights

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association