Singapore tops mobile data speed ranking in Asia

Singapore again had the fastest mobile broadband speeds in Asia Pacific and the fastest fixed broadband rates globally in November, the latest speed test results from Ookla showed.

The city state’s average mobile download speed during the month was 51.5Gb/s, placing it top in Asia and fourth worldwide behind Norway (62.66Gb/s), the Netherlands (53.01Gb/s) and Iceland (42.78Gb/s). Singapore’s average fixed broadband speed was 153.85Gb/s. In November 2016 it was also the fastest in both the mobile and fixed categories.

In Asia, Australia had the second fastest mobile speeds (49.43Mb/s) in November, followed by South Korea (47.64Gb/s), New Zealand (40.22Gb/s) and Hong Kong (25.64Gb/s). The four locations were ranked sixth, eighth, 13th and 18th globally.

China, with speeds of 31.22Gb/s, ranked 31st while Japan occupied 55th place with a 21.67Gb/s average mobile download speed.

Vietnam was 61st (19.54Gb/s), Malaysia 74th (15.64Gb/s) and Thailand 87th (13.38Gb/s). Further down the rankings were the Philippines in 91st place, with mobile rates at 12.35Gb/s; Indonesia, recording speeds of 9.73Gb/s, putting it at 106th; and India in 109th place with speeds of 8.8Gb/s.

Trailing Singapore in fixed broadband speeds in APAC were Hong Kong (133.94Gb/s), South Korea (127.45Gb/s) and Macau (87.14Gb/s).

The Ookla global index compares internet speed data from around the world on a monthly basis. Data for the index comes from millions of tests taken by people using Speedtest every month.