Singapore to allocate 6GHz to Wi-Fi

Singapore’s telecoms regulator prepared for the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology, supporting wider channels with a plan to allocate 500MHz of spectrum in the 6GHz band.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) stated the allocation will support 160MHz channels which are two- to eight-times wider than the 20MHz to 80MHz in the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands used today.

IMDA stated the “wider 160MHz channels can deliver faster theoretical maximum” data rates of up to 9.6Gb/s, “doubling the current maximum” and supporting “lower latency use cases”.

The regulator noted Wi-Fi is typically the key connectivity medium taking over from fibre access through the country’s National Broadband Network for in-building access.

“Wi-Fi technology thus needs to keep in tandem with NBN developments.”

IMDA said it expects the enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity to enable digital innovation by meeting an increasing demand for bandwidth-intensive and low-latency use cases.

It added compatible equipment and devices are expected to be commercially-available by Q3.