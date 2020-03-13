 Singapore suspends MVNO Zero Mobile licence - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singapore suspends MVNO Zero Mobile licence

13 MAR 2020

Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) suspended MVNO Zero Mobile’s licence for failing to resolve outstanding billing disputes with ex-subscribers despite warnings from the regulator.

Zero Mobile, which used market leader Singtel’s network, stopped offering mobile plans to customers in December 2019.

The regulator, which also blacklisted the company and its directors, is investigating it for breaching consumer protection requirements and will take enforcement action if there are violations, it said in a statement.

IMDA also directed the operator to resolve billing issues with ex-subscribers. If it fails to comply with the directives, IMDA will cancel its licence on 18 March.

Australia-based Zero Mobile introduced MVNO service in Singapore in December 2017, offering low-cost unlimited data plans.

The company reportedly is looking to introduce a new offering after facing fierce competition in the city state, which at its peak had seven MVNOs along with four MNOs: Singtel, StarHub, M1 and TGP Telecoms.

Zero Mobile has not terminated its mobile service as it plans to reposition its service offering, which doesn’t require approval from IMDA.

Singapore, with a population of 5.8 million people, has 8.6 million mobile connections, data from GSMA Intelligence covering Q4 2019 showed.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singapore unveils digital initiatives to prep for 5G

NZ regulator stands by mobile access rules

Blog: Will Rakuten Mobile be the Jio of Japan?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association