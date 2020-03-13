Singapore suspends MVNO Zero Mobile licence - Mobile World Live

Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) suspended MVNO Zero Mobile’s licence for failing to resolve outstanding billing disputes with ex-subscribers despite warnings from the regulator.

Zero Mobile, which used market leader Singtel’s network, stopped offering mobile plans to customers in December 2019.

The regulator, which also blacklisted the company and its directors, is investigating it for breaching consumer protection requirements and will take enforcement action if there are violations, it said in a statement.

IMDA also directed the operator to resolve billing issues with ex-subscribers. If it fails to comply with the directives, IMDA will cancel its licence on 18 March.

Australia-based Zero Mobile introduced MVNO service in Singapore in December 2017, offering low-cost unlimited data plans.

The company reportedly is looking to introduce a new offering after facing fierce competition in the city state, which at its peak had seven MVNOs along with four MNOs: Singtel, StarHub, M1 and TGP Telecoms.

Zero Mobile has not terminated its mobile service as it plans to reposition its service offering, which doesn’t require approval from IMDA.

Singapore, with a population of 5.8 million people, has 8.6 million mobile connections, data from GSMA Intelligence covering Q4 2019 showed.