Singapore seeks input to optimise spectrum use - Mobile World Live

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) opened a public consultation today (17 May) to guide the drafting of policy and regulatory frameworks for allocating spectrum in the 800MHz, 1900MHz and 2100MHz bands.

In a statement, the agency said the input will help it develop a “holistic roadmap to optimise” the use of spectrum in light of new technologies and advancements, and enable the continued development of innovative mobile services for enterprises and the public.

IMDA is seeking views on specific approaches for assigning the spectrum, for example an auction.

In addition, it is looking for feedback on how best to employ 800MHz and 1900MHz spectrum to serve enterprise users’ growing demand for data services, and assigning 2100MHz airwaves originally supporting 3G services to be used for both public 3G and 4G services.

The consultation closes on 15 July.

Aileen Chia, deputy chief executive and director general of telecoms and post at IMDA, said while the three bands are not globally identified as forerunners of spectrum for 5G, it is important for industry players to take them into consideration as they plan their network resources and investments holistically.

“Through this public consultation, we aim to ensure that scarce spectrum resources are optimally allocated to deliver maximum benefits to Singapore and consumers,” she said.

Last week, IMDA launched a consultation on 5G spectrum allocation.