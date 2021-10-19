 Singapore launches 5G testbed on Sentosa - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Singapore launches 5G testbed on Sentosa

19 OCT 2021

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES APAC: Singapore Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo (pictured) highlighted its commitment to investing in next-generation infrastructure as a backbone for digital innovation and announced the launch of a series of 5G trials on the island of Sentosa as part of a public-private programme.

The [email protected] project is led by the Government Technology Agency, the Sentosa Development Corp and Singtel, and initially involves ten trials. The government aims to have 15 live tests running by the end of the year and at least 30 by H1 2023.

Teo explained the trials integrate 5G connectivity with IoT devices and various sensors, allowing agencies to gather and process large amounts of data in real time, and enhance situational awareness. “What we learn here could potentially be applied to use cases in other public service domains to benefit people and businesses.”

Singaporean operators are on track to achieve standalone 5G coverage across half the city state by 2022 and nationwide by 2025, she said.

Teo encouraged companies to use the Sentosa testbed to trial public-sector use cases covering all of Singapore, noting the Infocomm Media Development Authority in February established a $22 billion fund for such development.

Earlier this year, the government unveiled $15 million in funding for Singapore’s first future communications research and development programme, which Teo explained aims to spur research in cutting-edge future communications and connectivity technologies which will become 6G.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel.

Read more

Asia

Tags

