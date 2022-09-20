Singapore claims first 6G lab in SEA

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) teamed with Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) to launch the Future Communications Connectivity Lab, which they claim is the first physical 6G laboratory in the Southeast Asia.

IMDA stated the laboratory will combine 6G R&D with SUTD’s AI Mega Centre, and is designed to advance Singapore’s future communications and connectivity capabilities as well as talent.

Lew Chuen Hong, IMDA CEO, said the “innovations today are not possible without constant investment and keeping our eyes on the next bound…This is the start of our efforts to tap into the promise of future communications tech and become a global node of excellence”.

The lab is part of Singapore’s SGD70 million ($49.7 million) Future Communications Research & Development Programme, which is hosted by SUTD and supported by the National Research Foundation.

SUTD president Chong Tow Chong said it is “pleased to partner IMDA, to progress the industry’s research and educational institutions for talent development in Singapore’s wireless communications ecosystem”.

IMDA stated the testbed will follow 3GPP and open RAN standards to provide “easy evaluation of research outcomes”.

It added Singapore forged partnerships with institutions including the 6G Flagship in Finland, and the Korean Institute of Communications and Information Sciences.